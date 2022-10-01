Man stabbed to death in Fashion District: Two 17-year-olds arrested

article

One man was stabbed to death in the Fashion District in downtown Los Angeles Saturday and two minor boys were taken into custody for the attack, according to authorities.

The stabbing was reported at 1:16 p.m. near the intersection of Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two 17-year-old boys approached the victim, a man in his 50s, and a fight ensued. That's when one of the suspects "produced a knife" and stabbed the man multiple times.

When officers got to the scene, the man was already dead, according to LAPD. The victim has not yet been identified.

The two 17-year-olds were both taken into custody.

No other information was immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.