Man walking on freeway killed in Granada Hills

It happened on the westbound 118 Freeway overnight near the Woodley Avenue on-ramp around 1 a.m.

GRANADA HILLS, Calif. - A man walking on the westbound 118 Freeway overnight was hit and killed by a car, according to California Highway Patrol. 

It happened near the Woodley Avenue on-ramp around 1:15 a.m. 

CHP said the car hit the man, then hit the shoulder hit the wall and turned over on its side. 

Witnesses told CHP the victim was wearing black clothing. 

The driver of the car that crashed was able to call 911 for help, saying he had possibly hit a body in the road. 

No further information was immediately available. 