Shooting along Hollywood Walk of Fame leaves man critically injured

A shooting along Hollywood's Walk of Fame overnight has left a man in critical condition.

The victim was shot just after 1 a.m. on Hollywood Boulevard. He was able to run away before collapsing and was then spotted by a passing patrol car who was able to call for help. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

His current condition is unknown at this time, although FOX 11 has learned homicide detectives are on the way to the scene.

Witnesses said they heard about 10 gunshots.