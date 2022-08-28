List: These SoCal theaters are selling $3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day

For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched "National Cinema Day" to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office.

The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, on Sunday announced that Sept. 3 will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens. Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are participating, as are all major film studios. In participating theaters, tickets will be no more than $3 for every showing, in every format.

Here's a list of participating theaters in the Southern California region:

AMC Century City 15

AMC Santa Moica 7

AMC Lowes Broadway 4

AMC Dine-In Theatres Marina 6

Cinemark Playa Vista and XD

Cinemark 18 & XD

AMC The Grove 14

AMC Sunset 5

Cimemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza 15

Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria

Universal Cinema AMD at Citywalk

Regal North Hollywood

Cinemark North Hollywood

Regal LA Live

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

AMC Burbank 16

AMC Burbank 6

AMC Burbank 8

AMC Americana Brans 18

AMC South Bay Galleria 16

Glendale Look Dine In Cinema

AMC Topanga 12

REgal Edwards calabasas

AMC Fallbrook 7

AMC Northridge 10

AMC Del Amo 18Regal UA La Canada

AMC Porter Ranch

Cinemark Carson

Regal Edwards South Gate

AMC Atlantic Times Square

AMC Rolling Hills 29

Regal Edwareds Alahambra

Regal Promenade

Downey Look in Cinema

Cinemark Downey

AMC Montebello 10

Cinepolis Pico Rivera

Starlight Theatres Terrace Cinema 6

Regal Simi Valley Civic Cetner

Cinepolis Westlake Village

AMC Norwalk

ANC Santa Anita 16

Harkins Cerritos 16

Starlight Whitter Village

Cinemark at The Pike

Studio Movie Frill Simi Valley

Organizers of National Cinema Day described the event as a trial that could become an annual fixture. While some other countries have experimented with a similar day of cheap movie tickets, the initiative is the first of its kind on such a large scale in the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.