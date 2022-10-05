Man hospitalized with severe burns in Boyle Heights house fire

Officials said that a man was rushed to the hospital with severe burns after a house erupted in flames in Boyle Heights.

Eighty-seven firefighters were called to a 2,000 square-foot, two-story home near East 2nd and State streets overnight.

Arriving firefighters discovered flames coming from the home's second floor and the attic. Fire officials said crews knocked down the fire within 35 minutes.

A man with burn injuries was taken to the hospital in serious condition and his name was not released by authorities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

