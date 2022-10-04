Crews battling Boyle Heights building fire

article

A greater-alarm fire was burning Tuesday in a vacant commercial building in the Boyle Heights area.

Firefighters were sent to the 1300 block of South Soto Street at about 1:15 p.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The department assigned 80 firefighters to the blaze, who were engaged in defensive operations.

"Heavy fire in the attic on LAFD arrival quickly extended throughout the vacant and boarded one-story 5,937 square-foot former bank building, built 1950, (with an) unknown vacant date," Humphrey said.

No injuries have been reported.

Soto Street was closed between Olympic Boulevard and Eight Street, and traffic was expected to be routed away from the area until LAFD operations are complete, Humphrey added.