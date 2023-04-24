Man stabbed to death in eastern part of LA County

article

A deadly stabbing is under investigation in the eastern part of Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 4700 block of Live Oak Street in Cudahy Monday around 4:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Monday night, no arrests have been announced in the stabbing incident.

Anyone with information on the deadly stabbing is asked to call 323-890-5500.