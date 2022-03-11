Man shot dead near CSU Northridge campus, LAPD search for suspect

A man was fatally shot during an early-morning confrontation in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 12:30 a.m. to the 18400 block of Dearborn Street, near the California State University Northridge campus regarding a shots fired call, said LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes.

Witnesses told police a man had been shot by a suspect in an apartment, who then ran from the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Cervantes said. It is unknown if either man was a student at the university.

The investigation is ongoing.

