Multiple shootings, carjackings, kidnapping, lead to hostage situation in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif - Police investigators in Long Beach determined that a suspect who was involved in multiple shootings, carjackings, and a kidnapping, leading to a hostage situation, died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

The night of violence, which spanned only about 15 minutes, began around 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of E. 57th Street. The suspect allegedly shot a man in the upper body. The victim was transported to a hospital in Long Beach where he remains in stable condition.

The suspect continued on E. 57th Street, where he allegedly shot at a woman and proceeded to carjack her vehicle. He attempted to drive away, but the vehicle shut off and the suspect ran away on foot. The female victim was not struck by gunfire.

The suspect then made his way to the 80 block of E. 55th Street, where he allegedly shot a man in the upper body. The third victim was transported to a local hospital by Long Beach Fire in stable condition.

Approximately 20 blocks down E. 55th Street, the suspect pointed a firearm at a female driver and got into her vehicle. During the carjacking, the suspect shot a male bystander, who sustained a graze wound to the upper body, police said. The fourth victim was self-transported to a local hospital.

Armed with his firearm, the suspect kidnapped the female driver, forcing her to drive the car with him as a passenger away from the area, police said.

Officers and detectives located the suspect later that evening in a church in the 21600 block of Alameda Street in Carson. The suspect was inside the church with the female driver as his hostage, along with several other adults, who police said each had a relationship with the suspect.

Officers established a perimeter and SWAT was activated. While SWAT was on-scene, the female carjacking victim was able to leave the building, physically unharmed.

A hostage negotiator attempted to make contact with the suspect and negotiate his peaceful surrender. While attempting to de-escalate the situation, SWAT personnel heard gunshots. SWAT entered the building and located the suspect with self-inflicted gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body, and SWAT paramedics immediately began to render aid. LA County Fire transported the suspect to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The additional adults were located by SWAT inside the church, unharmed.

The suspect was identified as a 29-year-old resident of Long Beach, but his name was not immediately released. The motive for all incidents remains under investigation.

No officers fired shots in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Donald Collier or Leticia Gamboa at 562-570-7244.

