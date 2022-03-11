Man 'viciously attacked' by stranger in Chinatown stabbing

It was a brutal, random attack in the middle of the day in Chinatown.

William Yu, 46, was walking on Alpine Street just east of North Broadway on Wednesday afternoon, when a stranger suddenly stabbed him in the face and neck.

"My brother wasn't doing anything. He was literally just going shopping and then gets attacked, viciously attacked," William's brother David Yu says.

William is now in the hospital recovering from multiple stab wounds and a nasty bite.

"The guy bit him so hard that it looks like a large cut on his arm," says David.

The assailant has been identified as 50-year-old Timothy Meirs. He was arrested on a mayhem charge.

The detective in charge of this case, tells FOX 11 he has asked the LA County District Attorney to file additional charges that include attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with aggravated conditions.

Meirs remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.

