Man shot dead in Encino, one in custody

By CNS Author
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
City News Service

One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting on Encino Hills Drive in Encino Thursday night.

ENCINO, Calif. - A man in his 60s is in police custody Friday after he allegedly shot and killed another man in Encino.

Police responded at 7:13 p.m. Thursday to 16894 Encino Hills Drive where they found the victim, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details about the arrest or the cause of the shooting were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

