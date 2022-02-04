Man shot dead in Encino, one in custody

A man in his 60s is in police custody Friday after he allegedly shot and killed another man in Encino.

Police responded at 7:13 p.m. Thursday to 16894 Encino Hills Drive where they found the victim, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: Police officer shot in leg in Pomona, 1 suspect in custody

Details about the arrest or the cause of the shooting were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.