Man shot dead at Van Nuys gas station

A 31-year-old man was shot dead Saturday during a possibly gang-related shooting at a gas station in Van Nuys, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Rene Hernandez of Panorama City, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported.

Officers dispatched at 1:20 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 7200 block of Woodman Avenue, near Sherman Way, found Hernandez in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Arriving paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

SUGGESTED:

Police said Hernandez had gone to a gas station, where he was approached by a suspect who fired multiple shots at him, ran to a nearby pickup truck and fled the location.

Detectives believe the homicide was gang-related.