Suspects seen fleeing from mall smash and grab: Deputies investigate

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is searching for four suspects involved in a smash and grab robbery at a jewelry store in the Puente Hills Mall in Industry Saturday.

Reports of a robbery at the mall came into the Industry Sheriff's Station around 4:14 p.m. Saturday. Deputies later learned that the robbery had happened at Daniel's Jewelry.

According to deputies, four men approached the front of the store, smashed the display at the entrance, took whatever they could and then ran away. Video obtained by FOX 11 shows the four, all in all black, running through the mall away from the store.

Daniel's Jewelry hasn't given an estimate as to how much they think was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Industry Sheriff's Station at (626) 330-3322.