San Bernardino Street Takeover: 2nd flame-thrower wielding suspect arrested

Police have announced they have arrested the second suspected wanted in connection to using a flamethrower during a wild street takeover back in April.

On Thursday, the San Bernardino Police Department announced on social media that officers in Phoenix arrested 41-year-old Eric Hanshaw.

Hanshaw and another suspect were allegedly in a video that showed the two firing off a flamethrower during a takeover that took place on April 24 near West 5th Street and North Mt. Vernon Avenue in San Bernardino.

Hanshaw will be extradited back to San Bernardino where he will face charges.