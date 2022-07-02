Man shot by LAPD in South LA, hospitalized in 'grave condition'

One man was transported to the hospital in grave condition after being shot by police in South Los Angeles Saturday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A call came in shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday near E. 37th Street and Maple Avenue in South LA Few details were available, but the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to FOX 11 that one man was transported to the hospital in "grave condition."

LAPD says that no officers were injured in the shooting. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.