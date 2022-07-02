Man charged with firing gun into Riverside Police station

A Riverside has been charged with firing a gun into a Riverside Police station nearly a month ago, according to the department.

The shooting happened back on June 4, but police didn't even know it had happened until a few days later. Riverside Police say that one of the custodians at the Magnolia Avenue Station reported hearing a loud noise that morning, but didn't know where it came from.

Days later, police discovered a bullet hole in the door to the station. After investigating, officers found the bullet went through the door, ricocheted off the ballistic glass in front of the front desk, and landed on a second-floor landing. Then officers went to the surveillance footage of that morning. The video showed a black Chrysler pulling into the parking lot that morning, firing one shot out of the passenger's side window, and speeding away.

Police were able to grab a license plate number from that footage and identified the owner of the car as 20-year-old Brian Roman of Riverside. Police then learned Roman was already in custody for other crimes he allegedly committed that very same day, June 4. That night, officers say they responded to a domestic disturbance where Roman allegedly assaulted a family member. He was taken into custody with help from a K-9 unit.

Police added the shooting charges on top of his other charges from that night. He's being held on $500,000 bail.