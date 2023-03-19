Expand / Collapse search

Man shot at Orange outlet mall, suspect on the run

By CNS Staff
Published 
Orange
City News Service

ORANGE, Calif. - Authorities sought the public's help Sunday in identifying and locating a man they believe wounded another man during a shooting at an open-air outlet mall in Orange.

Officers responded at about 9 p.m. Friday to a "shots fired" call at The Outlets at Orange, located at 20 City Boulevard West. A group of men who appeared to know each other were involved in an altercation, the Orange Police Department reported.

"One male shot at a male adult, striking him once in the leg," police said. "The suspect, who was described as a male Hispanic wearing gray sweat pants and a black long sleeve shirt, fled the scene."

The victim's friends drove him to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 714-744-7444 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.