Man stabbed to death during fight at The Collection at RiverPark in Oxnard

A homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old was stabbed to death during a fight at a popular shopping center in Oxnard.

The incident happened Sunday night around 10 p.m. in one of the parking garages at The Collection at RiverPark, police said.

The victim, 19-year-old Kareem Medina of Lompoc, was found suffering from a stab wound on the first floor of the parking garage, authorities said.

Medina was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police did not release any further details about the fight or any suspects involved.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Detective Kaya Boysan at 805-385-7645. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individuals responsible for committing homicides within the city of Oxnard.

People are encouraged to report suspicious activity by calling the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600, or online via the Oxnard Police Department's website www.oxnardpd.org.