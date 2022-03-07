Man shot and killed in Whittier, investigation underway

A man was shot to death in Whittier Monday, homicide detectives said.

The shooting was reported about 4 p.m. in the 13200 block of Imperial Highway, near Zimmerman Park, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Lizette Falcon.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

No suspect description was immediately available.

The shooting was under investigation and anyone with information was asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

