Southern California beaches could soon a become national park

The Brief The National Park Service (NPS) has launched the Los Angeles Coastal Area Special Resource Study to determine if local beaches meet the criteria for joining the National Park System. The study area spans from Will Rogers State Beach in the north down to Torrance Beach and parts of the San Pedro coastline. Officials are currently gathering data and hosting public meetings through March to evaluate the region's national significance.



The National Park Service is officially investigating whether a massive stretch of the Los Angeles County coastline should be designated as a national park.

What we know:

The "Los Angeles Coastal Area Special Resource Study" targets a broad swath of the Pacific coast, including Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Venice, and Torrance.

The NPS is evaluating these sites based on four specific factors: significance, suitability, feasibility, and the need for NPS management.

Researchers are currently testing the area against federal standards before making any formal recommendations.

Timeline:

Early February 2026: National Park Service formally announces the launch of the study.

February 11, 2026: First virtual public meeting held to gather initial community sentiment.

March 11, 2026 (6 p.m.): Second scheduled virtual meeting for public discourse.

April 6, 2026: Deadline for the public to submit formal comments online.

Post-April 2026: Data synthesis and eventual report delivery to Congress.

What they're saying:

The agency stated that the study's purpose is to "gather information about select sites along the Los Angeles coast through research and public input, and then to report these findings to Congress."

What's next:

After the public comment period closes on April 6, the NPS will analyze the feedback alongside their internal research.

Because a national park designation can only occur through congressional action or a presidential proclamation, the final report will serve as the primary evidence for lawmakers to decide if the LA coast becomes the nation's newest federal park unit.

What you can do:

Anyone interested in the study is encouraged to participate in the upcoming virtual meeting on March 11 at 6 p.m. You can also submit formal comments regarding the proposal through the official NPS planning portal at parkplanning.nps.gov until April 6.