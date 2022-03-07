Pimp of underage California teen sentenced to 12 years in prison

A 26-year-old Stockton man was sentenced to more than a dozen years in federal prison Monday for pimping a teenage girl from Southern California to Nevada and Arizona.

Christian Alexander Augustus pleaded guilty in July of last year to a count of transportation of a minor in interstate commerce to engage in prostitution and criminal sexual activity.

U.S. District Judge James Selna sentenced Augustus to 151 months in federal prison.

Augustus took the teen from Los Angeles County to Las Vegas for prostitution in April 2019, and also pimped her from December 2018 to July 2019 in Los Angeles and Orange counties to Las Vegas and Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors.

The man's "egregious conduct victimized a minor by causing her to engage in sex with unknown customers purely for defendant's financial benefit," prosecutors said in court papers prior to the sentencing. "The seriousness of the offense is furthered by (Augustus') use of violence in this case. (Augustus) was repeatedly violent with the minor victim in order to maintain the control needed to continue to have the minor victim work for his financial benefit."

