Banning High School student arrested after allegedly threatening classmate with metal knuckles

A Banning High School student is in custody following a violent confrontation on Tuesday morning that began with a weapon threat on campus and ended in a physical struggle with police.

The incident left one officer injured and led to multiple felony and misdemeanor charges against the child.

What we know:

The incident began just after 9 a.m. on Feb. 10 when School Resource Officers were alerted to a student waving metal knuckles and threatening a classmate, according to police.

When authorities approached the student, he allegedly jumped a perimeter fence and ran away.

Officers eventually caught up with the boy at the intersection of San Gorgonio Avenue and Lincoln Street, where he physically resisted officers and refused to comply with their commands, authorities said.

One police officer was injured during the struggle and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The child was taken into custody and booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall.

He faces four violations: obstructing or resisting an officer; possession of a weapon on school grounds; possession of metal knuckles; criminal threats with intent to terrorize.

What's next:

The Banning Police Department Detective Bureau is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call 951-922-3170.