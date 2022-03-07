Armed suspects barricaded in Commerce building, negotiations underway

article

Two armed suspects remained barricaded inside a building in Commerce Monday, and surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution while authorities tried to negotiate a surrender, sheriff's officials said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were called about 1:20 p.m. to the 2300 block of Atlantic Boulevard, near the Pomona (60) Freeway, according to the Deputy Lizette Falcon.

SUGGESTED:

Further details regarding the call were not immediately available.

LASD Special Enforcement Bureau and Crisis Negotiation Team units were sent to the scene to attempt to negotiate a surrender, the department said.

