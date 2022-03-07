Armed suspects barricaded in Commerce building, negotiations underway
COMMERCE, Calif. - Two armed suspects remained barricaded inside a building in Commerce Monday, and surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution while authorities tried to negotiate a surrender, sheriff's officials said.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were called about 1:20 p.m. to the 2300 block of Atlantic Boulevard, near the Pomona (60) Freeway, according to the Deputy Lizette Falcon.
Further details regarding the call were not immediately available.
LASD Special Enforcement Bureau and Crisis Negotiation Team units were sent to the scene to attempt to negotiate a surrender, the department said.
