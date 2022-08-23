Man shot and killed in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Oxnard Monday night.
It happened around 8 p.m. in the area near 125 West Pleasant Valley Road.
According to police, the victim - identified as a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi - was found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Detectives are encouraging anyone who witnessed this shooting or has any information to come forward and contact Detective Songer at 805-385-7680.
Anyone who may have video recorded or photographed all or part of the incident is asked to upload any media directly to the investigators online.
The City of Oxnard offers a reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individuals responsible for committing homicides within the city.