Machete-wielding man who tried to rob family member arrested: Oxnard PD

A machete-wielding man who was reportedly trying to rob a family member in Oxnard over the weekend has been arrested, according to police.

It happened Sunday in the 5000 block of Perkins Road near Pleasant Valley Road just before 1 p.m.

The suspect, 30-year-old Marcelino Erasmo-Galvez of Oxnard, had barricaded himself inside his parked car when officers arrived at the scene and refused to comply with officers' commands to get out of the car, officials said.

Erasmo-Galvez did exit the car after several hours of negotiations with authorities but tried to run away. K-9 Officer Maxx assisted in apprehending Erasmo-Galvez, who was taken into custody, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600.