Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez dies after getting hit by vehicle

article

Ventura County leaders are mourning the loss of one of their own.

The county's supervisor was hit and killed by a vehicle in Oxnard Friday, according to the County of Ventura's social media pages.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, loved ones, and her City and County community," the County of Ventura said, in part, on social media.

It is unknown how the crash happened in the first place. As of late Friday night, a suspect has not been named in the crash.

Ramirez represented District 5 of Ventura County.