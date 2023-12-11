WATCH: LA man shoots French fries from $250,000 Lamborghini Huracán exhaust system

In a bizarre incident in Los Angeles, a Lamborghini Huracán driver took fast food to new heights by filling the luxury sports car's exhaust pipe with French fries, as revealed in a video by Storyful.

The unidentified man playfully served the Lambo a portion of greasy fries, capturing the attention of onlookers.

Despite concerns that the starchy stunt might lead to complications within the exhaust system, the video shows the fries shooting out of the car's exhaust pipe and soaring into the sky.

"We thought it was a bad idea since it might have gotten stuck in the exhaust system and not have gone out. But in the end, it all ended in a viral snowy French fry video," said Gabriel Fernandez.

The Lamborghini Huracán, a symbol of luxury and speed, typically commands a starting price of $212,000. This unexpected and amusing event has since gone viral on social media, adding a unique chapter to the car's legacy.

Storyful contributed to this report.