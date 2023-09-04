Lamborghini Huracáns racing each other crash into innocent driver in Murrieta

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy Murrieta Police Department

Authorities are looking for the driver of a Lamborghini Huracán involved in a street racing crash with the driver of a second Lamborghini Huracán in Murrieta.

It happened Friday around 6:30 p.m. on Jefferson Boulevard.

According to police, the two drivers were racing each other when one of them lost control and struck a third vehicle traveling in the far-right lane.

"Due to the debris field and a few hundred feet of skid, it was obvious that one of the vehicles was not doing the posted speed limit of 45 mph. It’s not rocket science," police said.

The person in the vehicle that was struck by the racing Lambo suffered minor injuries.

One of the Lambo drivers, identified by police as "Austin from Colorado," was taken to the hospital for treatment and later charged with reckless driving and street racing.

The other Lambo driver, however, sped away from the scene.

A typical Lamborghini Huracán starts at $212,000.