Man killed in Pico Rivera crash

A man was killed Saturday evening in a multiple-vehicle crash in Pico Rivera.

The crash was reported at 5:37 p.m. at Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash scene was described as involving a white Subaru, black Jeep, blue Nissan sedan, a black Ford sedan and an unknown vehicle.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the scene, said Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford.

An arriving officer reported that paramedics started chest compressions on a person, and that the coroner was requested at 6:28 p.m. after the man was pronounced dead at the scene.