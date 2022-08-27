Pedestrian hit and killed by Huntington Beach Police officer

A 45-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a Huntington Beach Police officer early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. CHP says an HBPD officer identified as "M. Robert" was responding to a radio call on North Pacific Avenue, near Broadway in the Sunset Beach neighborhood of Huntington Beach when his police vehicle hit a pedestrian.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. CHP has not identified the man killed in the crash, but said that he was 45 years old. The officer was not injured in the crash.

No other information about Saturday morning's crash has been released. Investigators are still looking into what might have caused the collision. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call CHP investigators at 714-892-4426.