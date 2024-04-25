Lakers vs Nuggets: Darvin Ham expecting ‘great performance’ with Game 3 set in LA

The Los Angeles Lakers play a crucial Game 3 at home against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA Lakers host Denver Nuggets in pivotal Game 3

If they win, they keep their playoff hopes alive. If they lose, they’ll be on the brink of elimination and being swept again by the defending champions. It's also worth noting the Lakers haven't found a way to beat Denver in their previous 10 matchups.

Game 2 ended in heartbreaking fashion and the Men in Purple and Gold are fighting for a different result.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lakers lose to Nuggets on a Jamal Murray buzzer-beater; LA now trails series 2-0

For Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, he said he’s putting the disappointment of Games 1 and 2 behind him and is going into Game 3 with a fresh mindset, and said he believes the team’s confidence starts with him.

"I've always thought that a team is the reflection of its coach in terms of the mental stability, the emotional stability from that aspect and just coming in and being squared," he told reporters ahead of Thursday night’s game.

He continued to say, "I've been through a lot of these wars, both as a player and as an assistant coach and obviously, everything we went through last year to get to where we got, this year the same. So, as long as you have life, or you have opportunity directly in front of you, like today, that's all that matters. Yesterday's over with [and] tomorrow’s too far away. Today’s what matters."

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham of the Los Angeles Lakers. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

He's also looking forward to the atmosphere of being back on his home court.

"We've had some great performances here, and we expect another one tonight. And just go out and just feed off the energy. Initiate, sustain and finish. Hopefully, this time a high level of good competitive basketball," Ham said.

He added he wants the crowd to come out and go crazy to give the players an extra boost.

"We have to give them a reason to do that," he said.

SUGGESTED: Lakers-Nuggets playoff series: Where to watch

The Lakers enter the game down 2-0 in the series and tip-off for Game 3 is set for 7 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA.

Series at a Glance

Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99