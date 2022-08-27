Corona woman dies when SUV crashes into tree near Disneyland

A woman who was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim was identified as a Corona resident.

Hanna Jocelyn Gomar was 32 years old, said Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle.

"It appears that speed could be a factor in the crash," said Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department.

Gomar was eastbound in the 700 block of West Katella Avenue when her white GMC Yukon rear-ended a Dodge Charger just before 3 a.m. Saturday, Carringer said.

SUGGESTED: Pedestrian hit and killed by Huntington Beach Police officer

The SUV then left the road and struck the tree. The woman, the lone occupant inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The driver of the Dodge Charger was not injured and cooperated with police.

Anaheim police asked anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 714-765-1997.