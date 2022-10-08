Man killed in hit-and-run crash at Griffith Park

A man was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a woman who fled the scene in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles.

The crash was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon about 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Fern Dell Drive, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer J. Chaves.

The suspect was described as a woman in her 40s driving a Lexus, Chaves said.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the officer said.