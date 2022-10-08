Driver shoots laser into other driver's eyes, gets rear-ended

A Lancaster man was cited for brandishing a weapon after deputies said he shone a laser pointer in the face of another driver in San Bernardino County, resulting in that driver rear-ending his car.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were called to a collision on U.S. Highway 138 west of U.S. Highway 2 in Phelan just after midnight Saturday morning. According to officials say the victim was driving along the roadway, while 46-year-old Scott Socea was driving behind her.

Deputies said that Socea felt the woman was driving too slowly, so he passed her, cut her off and stepped on his breaks. The woman then flashed her high beams at Socea. Socea responded by shining a green laser pointer behind him, directly into the victim's eyes, according to deputies. The laser pointer caused the woman to lose sight, leading to her rear-ending Socea's car.

Deputies collected the laser pointer into evidence, and issued Socea a citation to appear in San Bernardino County Superior Court for brandishing a weapon. Authorities are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station at 760-552-6800. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 800-78-CRIME (27463) or submit a tip at www.wetip.com.