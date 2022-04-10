Man found dead inside burning car in Santa Clarita

A man was found dead Sunday morning inside a vehicle that was burning in a ditch on the Golden State 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita, authorities said.

The incident was first reported at 1:55 a.m. as a fire in a ditch on the right shoulder of the Golden State 5 Freeway at the Valencia Boulevard off-ramp, California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig said.

The first arriving officer at 2:05 a.m. reported that a man was also found dead when firefighters put out flames consuming a maroon 2004 Toyota Avalon, the CHP said.

The name of the San Fernando resident will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The CHP's Newhall area office urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 661-600-1600.

