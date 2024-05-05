Man drowns in Laguna Lake
FULLERTON, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Fullerton after a man drowned in Laguna Lake Saturday night, according to police.
Witnesses told police a man went into the lake and tried to swim across, but he was not seen getting out of the lake.
The man's body was recovered by the Orange County Sheriff's Department Underwater Search and Recovery Team. He died at the scene.
At this time, foul play is not suspected, according to police.
The man's identity was not immediately released.
Authorities are reminding the public that swimming is prohibited at Laguna Lake for safety reasons. Other outdoor activities such as biking, fishing, and hiking, are permitted.