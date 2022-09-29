Man, dogs struck and killed in downtown LA

A man and his two dogs were struck and killed in downtown Los Angeles overnight, authorities said.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call around 12:20 a.m. Thursday about a crash at the intersection of 5th and Hill streets. Arriving officers discovered a man had been walking his two dogs when they were hit, and all three of them were declared dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old suspect was taken into custody. He is also accused of crashing into multiple vehicles in the area.

The names of the victims and the suspect have not been released, and no further information was released by authorities.

