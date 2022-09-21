LAPD searching for downtown LA hit-and-run driver

The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who left a woman seriously hurt in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of San Pedro Street and 9th Street at about 8 p.m. on September 8. A 46-year-old woman was crossing the street when a light-colored sedan ran her over.

The sedan drove off from the scene without stopping or checking on the pedestrian. The woman was rushed to the ICU after the crash, LAPD said.

Officials do not have a description of the suspect driver.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 213-833-3713.