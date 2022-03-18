Man allegedly shoots stepson to death in Compton

A stepfather is accused of shooting his 29-year-old stepson to death in Compton, police said.

Around 8:05 p.m. Thursday, Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies with the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called to the 14900 block of South Clymar Avenue, located near the intersection of Stanford Ave. and Compton Boulevard. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a man with gunshot wounds in the street in front of a home.

The victim was identified by authorities Friday as Evan Stewart. The 29-year-old died at the scene, the LA County coroner’s office said.

LASD homicide investigators said Stewart was shot during a reported altercation with his 66-year-old stepfather at the home.

The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, surrendered to deputies at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities said the weapon used in the shooting was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.

CNS contributed to this report.

