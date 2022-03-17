Compton College baseball coach recovering after getting shot

The beloved head baseball coach at Compton College is recovering after he was wounded in a shooting, officials said.

A Citizen App video reportedly shows Shannon Williams, known as "Coach Shannon," being wheeled onto an ambulance by paramedics around 7 p.m. on March 13 after being shot outside his home near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Alameda Street.

School officials confirm Coach Shannon is recovering after the shooting and that he underwent surgery. Friends of Williams say he was shot in the leg.

Former players say Williams has been a positive influence in their lives and started a GoFundMe on his behalf to help cover his medical expenses.

According to the school website, Williams has been the head coach at the college for 18 years and holds the record for the most wins in the school’s history. He graduated from Cal State Dominguez Hills and holds two master’s degrees from Concordia University.

No further information was released by authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

