LA street takeover crackdown: 21 arrested, 13 cars impounded

More than a dozen people were arrested and 13 cars impounded over the weekend during a street takeover crackdown in Los Angeles, according to police.

The LAPD said it happened early Sunday but did specify the locations in the city where vehicles were impounded by officers with the LAPD's Street Racing Taskforce.

Video posted on social media shows the LAPD arresting people and towing several vehicles during the "operation to eliminate dangerous and disruptived takeover activity."

The 21 suspects were arrested on misdemeanor charges, according to police. Thirty-four citations were also issued.

Last week, a 28-year-old woman was killed in a suspected street racing crash in Pomona.