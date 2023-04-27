Woman killed in suspected street racing crash in Pomona

Detectives with the Pomona Police Department were investigating after a woman was killed in a possible street racing crash late Wednesday night.

Around 11:50 p.m., patrol officers near the intersection of Holt and Clark avenues heard the collision nearby and discovered the wreckage involving two sedans, a maroon Honda and a dark blue Dodge Charger, at Holt and Loranne avenues.

The area has a posted speed limit of 35 mph. However, witnesses said the driver of the Honda, who was allegedly racing a dark muscle car, possibly a Mustang, was traveling over 100 mph.

Investigators said the driver of the Honda slammed into the Charger going in the opposite direction, adding the driver of the Charger was an innocent bystander.

Officers rendered aid to the driver and passenger in the Honda due to the severity of their injuries until Los Angeles County firefighters arrived. The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities and the male driver was taken to the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center in critical condition. Their names have not been released by officials.

The driver of the Charger suffered minor injuries and was cooperating with investigators.

Holt Ave. between Reservoir and Hershey streets were closed for several hours for the investigation.

Those with information are asked to contact Pomona PD’s Traffic Services Bureau at 909-802-7741 or 909-620-2048.

