Los Angeles Metro makes its TAP cards available through mobile devices

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has made the Transit Access Pass card available through the iPhone and Apple Watch, which provides a contactless way for riders to pay for bus and rail fares.

"We have to eliminate barriers between our transportation system and our essential workers, front line heroes, hard-hit households and Angelenos

from every neighborhood,'' Garcetti said.

"This is always important, but even more critical in this current crisis. The new mobile TAP app makes Metro one of the first transit agencies in the country to put the power to pay your fares in the palm of your hands.''

Riders who download the app will be able to ride trains, board buses and cover their fares by holding their device near the TAP validator without using Face ID, Touch ID or waking the device, he said.

Metro patrons will be able to add fare value using Apple Pay on their phone, removing the need to physically interact with a TAP vending machine at

Metro stations.

An Android version of the app is in the works for implementation later this year, he said.

"In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, this new feature offers a great option for essential workers, honors social distancing with no bus operator interaction needed by the rider and works on all TAP participating agencies,'' Metro CEO Phillip Washington said.

Riders will be able to add their TAP cards to their Apple Wallet in addition to the TAP mobile app, which allows for simple account management, regional trip planning, and access to all Metro passes, including Metro Bike Share.

The mobile TAP card is compatible with iPhone 8 and later and Apple Watch Series 3 and later. More information is at taptogo.net.

