Los Angeles median home price on track to surpass $1 million

The median home listed in Los Angeles will soon cost more than $1 million, according to the latest data from Zillow.

As of June 30, $975,333 was the median price for a home in LA - that's more than a 30% increase from five years ago, the data shows.

Across California, there are only half a dozen other cities that have homes with a median price over $1 million. Those cities are Santa Cruz, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Maria, and Salinas.

Other cities in Southern California that are on pace to see median home prices top $1 million are Oxnard and San Diego, both cities that have seen more than 30% growth in median home prices over the past five years alone.



