These are California's 10 poorest counties, according to a new analysis

California is ranked among the top five states with the highest median incomes, according to latest data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.

In the Golden State, the median household income is $84,097, according to a new survey by financial website SmartAsset. However, 12.3% of residents reported living in poverty.

Analysts looked at the median household income reported in California counties from 2017-2021 for the results, calculating a "Wealth Index" based on data from IRS SOI Tax Statistics, Zillow, and the U.S. Census’ 2021 American Community Survey.

Here are the 10 poorest counties in California, according to the analysis:

1. Trinity County

Median income: $42,206

Residents in poverty: 19.1%

2. Imperial County

Median income: $49,078

Residents in poverty: 17.3%

3. Siskiyou County

Median income: $49,857

Residents in poverty: 16.8%

4. Modoc County

Median income: $51,090

Residents in poverty: 19.9%

5. Tehama County

Median income: $52,901

Residents in poverty: 15.6%

6. Del Norte County

Median income: $53,280

Residents in poverty: 21.4%

7. Mariposa County

Median income: $53,304

Residents in poverty: 14.1%

8. Humboldt County

Median income: $53,350

Residents in poverty: 19.4%

9. Lake County

Median income: $53,399

Residents in poverty: 16.5%

10. Sierra County

Median income: $56,152

Residents in poverty: 12.3%

Another study found the majority of the homes for sale in California are over $1 million, with four California cities ranking among the top 5 places in the U.S. selling homes over that price tag.

The study found the median price among Los Angeles homes sold in May 2023 was $926,000.