These are California's 10 poorest counties, according to a new analysis
LOS ANGELES - California is ranked among the top five states with the highest median incomes, according to latest data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.
In the Golden State, the median household income is $84,097, according to a new survey by financial website SmartAsset. However, 12.3% of residents reported living in poverty.
Analysts looked at the median household income reported in California counties from 2017-2021 for the results, calculating a "Wealth Index" based on data from IRS SOI Tax Statistics, Zillow, and the U.S. Census’ 2021 American Community Survey.
Here are the 10 poorest counties in California, according to the analysis:
1. Trinity County
Median income: $42,206
Residents in poverty: 19.1%
2. Imperial County
Median income: $49,078
Residents in poverty: 17.3%
3. Siskiyou County
Median income: $49,857
Residents in poverty: 16.8%
4. Modoc County
Median income: $51,090
Residents in poverty: 19.9%
5. Tehama County
Median income: $52,901
Residents in poverty: 15.6%
6. Del Norte County
Median income: $53,280
Residents in poverty: 21.4%
7. Mariposa County
Median income: $53,304
Residents in poverty: 14.1%
8. Humboldt County
Median income: $53,350
Residents in poverty: 19.4%
9. Lake County
Median income: $53,399
Residents in poverty: 16.5%
10. Sierra County
Median income: $56,152
Residents in poverty: 12.3%
Another study found the majority of the homes for sale in California are over $1 million, with four California cities ranking among the top 5 places in the U.S. selling homes over that price tag.
The study found the median price among Los Angeles homes sold in May 2023 was $926,000.