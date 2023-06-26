This is considered 'low income' in California

New state income limits released by the California Department of Housing and Community Development show they're increasing in almost every county statewide.

The income limits are calculated annually based on federal guidelines and factors such as median income data, household income levels, and affordable housing calculations.

These limits are used to determine eligibility for things like affordable housing programs, depend on the number of people in your household.

According to the data, several cities have low-income limits not equating 50% of the area median income.

Here's what's considered "low income" for a single-person household across the state.

Southern California

Los Angeles County: $70,700

Orange County: $80,400

Riverside County: $52,200

San Bernardino County: $52,200

Santa Barbara County: $83,000

San Diego County: $77,200

Ventura County: $74,400

Bay Area

Alameda: $78,600

Contra Costa County: $78,600

Marin County: $104,400

Napa: $74,700

San Francisco County: $104,400

San Mateo County: $104,400

Santa Clara County: $96,000

Solano County: $64,100

Sonoma County: $70,500

Central Valley

Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Tulare, Kings counties: $46,200

To see the full data, tap or click here.