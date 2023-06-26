This is considered 'low income' in California
LOS ANGELES - New state income limits released by the California Department of Housing and Community Development show they're increasing in almost every county statewide.
The income limits are calculated annually based on federal guidelines and factors such as median income data, household income levels, and affordable housing calculations.
These limits are used to determine eligibility for things like affordable housing programs, depend on the number of people in your household.
According to the data, several cities have low-income limits not equating 50% of the area median income.
Here's what's considered "low income" for a single-person household across the state.
Southern California
Los Angeles County: $70,700
Orange County: $80,400
Riverside County: $52,200
San Bernardino County: $52,200
Santa Barbara County: $83,000
San Diego County: $77,200
Ventura County: $74,400
Bay Area
Alameda: $78,600
Contra Costa County: $78,600
Marin County: $104,400
Napa: $74,700
San Francisco County: $104,400
San Mateo County: $104,400
Santa Clara County: $96,000
Solano County: $64,100
Sonoma County: $70,500
Central Valley
Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Tulare, Kings counties: $46,200
To see the full data, tap or click here.