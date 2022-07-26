Los Angeles father arrested in murder of 5-year-old son, LAPD says

A Los Angeles father has been arrested in connection with the murder of his 5-year-old son, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday.

Darwin Reyes, 32, was arrested on Monday night and charged with willful cruelty to a child and detectives said that the investigation remained ongoing. His bail was set at $1 million.

According to investigators, around 2:20 p.m. Monday, officers received a radio call reporting that a 5-year-old boy was unconscious and not breathing in a bathtub. Officers responded to the residence in the 4000 block of Marathon Street and saw vomit and blood in the bedroom and in the bathroom of the home. When officers entered the bathroom, they saw the victim in the bathroom unconscious and not breathing.

Officers attempted to render aid to the victim and requested paramedics. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The boy's name has not yet been released.

LAPD's Juvenile Division-Abused Child Section responded, and their investigation revealed Reyes was the suspect.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday for criminal filing consideration.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation was asked to call the Abused Child Section, Juvenile Division or Detective Patterson, at 213-486-0577. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on "Anonymous Web Tips" under the "Get Involved-Crime Stoppers" menu to submit an online tip.