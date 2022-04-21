LA County reinstates mask mandate for LAX, buses, trains, taxi and ride-share services

article

Those looking to fly in and out of LAX, as well as getting a ride in an Uber or Lyft in Los Angeles County will once again need to mask up.

The Los Angeles County Public Health plans to issue a countywide health order that will once again require masks to be worn on all public transit. This order, expected to kick in Friday, will also apply for buses, trains, taxis, ride-share services.

The order also applies to bus terminals and airports across LA County, including LAX.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer explained the agency's decision is based off CDC's stance that masks being worn in public transit will help slow the spread of COVID-19.

"They are experts," Ferrer said in a teleconference. "They made a determination that at this point having that requirement in place is necessary for the public's health, and that resonates with us."

Thursday afternoon's development comes days after a federal judge struck down the Biden Administration's mask mandate on planes and other forms of public transportation. The Florida judge's decision allows local agencies and governments to determine whether to follow the federal ruling or keep their own version of a mask mandate in place.

When the judge struck down the airport/plane mask mandate, some of the travelers were seen cheering at the news of face-coverings no longer being required onboard.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LAX travelers react to major US airlines dropping mask mandate

The expected return of the transportation mask mandate would be a complete 180-degree turn from Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority's announcement earlier in the week when the agency decided to scrap the mandate for passengers and drivers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Metro lifts mask requirement on trains, buses

FOX 11 is making calls to LA County Public Health for comment.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.