Long Beach street vendor killed by stray bullet

The Long Beach community is mourning the loss of a popular street vendor who was killed after being struck by a stray bullet.

Yener Ramirez, also known as the Corn Guy, was killed Wednesday evening while selling food in the 100 block of East Eagle Street.

Investigators say there was a shooting down the block, Ramirez had no involvement with, but was unfortunately struck by one of the bullets.

Long Beach Fire Department paramedics took him to a hospital, where he later died.

According to police, "multiple unknown suspects" were in the area when at least one of them fired several gunshots.

"Detectives do not believe the victim had an interaction with any of the suspects at the time of the shooting," police said in a statement. There was no known motive for the shooting and no description of any possible suspects.

Ramirez is described as a loving father who was "working tirelessly days in order to provide for his family" a GoFundMe post read.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard, Jesus Espinoza, or Alfredo Chairez at 562-570-7244. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.