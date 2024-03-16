Pike Outlets close early in Long Beach after fight breaks out; 2 arrested

Two people were arrested after a fight broke out at the Long Beach Pike Saturday. Less than an hour later, a boy was shot nearby in downtown Long Beach.

Police responded with an increased presence at the Pike Outlets, after reports of a large gathering being planned on social media. The Long Beach Police Department sent out officers "to promote safety for all visitors and deter unlawful activity," according to LBPD Sgt. Bradford Stein.

But around 5:40 p.m., video captured a woman and a girl fighting among a large crowd near Bay Street and Aquarium Way. Officers were able to break up the fight, and both people involved were arrested.

SUGGESTED: Food truck owner stabbed while attempting to stop robbery

Less than an hour later, a boy was shot at First Street and The Promenade. Police said the boy was shot in his lower body. Paramedics took him to the hospital and he's now in stable condition, according to police.

Officials are still looking for a suspect. At this point, the LBPD can't confirm whether the two incidents were related.

Some Pike businesses closed early Saturday out of an abundance of caution, Stein said. The LBPD said it would keep increased patrols in the area throughout the evening.

City News Service contributed to this report.